Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 28.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $1,008,577,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after acquiring an additional 967,347 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

NYSE LLY opened at $239.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

