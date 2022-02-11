The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of CLX opened at $141.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.62 and a 200-day moving average of $168.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

