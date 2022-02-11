Morgan Stanley Has $835.69 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,013,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $835,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,092,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.