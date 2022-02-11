ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Stock Price Up 2.6%

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.88 and last traded at $67.82. Approximately 374,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 561,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 76.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 89.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

