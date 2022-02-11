Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.68). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $541.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after acquiring an additional 196,210 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.