Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading 3% Higher

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. 827,908 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,306% from the average session volume of 58,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Bonterra Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.20 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.22.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

