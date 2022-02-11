Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 17,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of C$6.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.81.
About Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC)
