Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 17,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of C$6.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.81.

About Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

