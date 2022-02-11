Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Demant A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

