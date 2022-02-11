SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Shares Up 3.7%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.17. 16,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 49,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $105.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: The United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, Africa, primarily in West Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana, and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

