Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.63). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

Shares of INSP opened at $234.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -134.95 and a beta of 1.63. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

