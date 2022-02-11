Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) by 77.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,850 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Italk were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Italk stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. Italk Inc has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Italk Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Italk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

