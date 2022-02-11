New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.750-$-0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $784 million-$786 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.49 million.New Relic also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.19)-$(0.22) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.78.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $120,186.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,212. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

