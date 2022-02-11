Scentre Group (SCG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on February 27th

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Sunday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 13th. This is a boost from Scentre Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74.

In other Scentre Group news, insider Peter Allen 566,980 shares of Scentre Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th.

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

