Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $134.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $142.94.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,139 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualys stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

