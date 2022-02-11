Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Rollins posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Rollins has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Rollins by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,074,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rollins by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,385 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,472,000 after acquiring an additional 328,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,961,000 after acquiring an additional 106,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rollins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,105,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

