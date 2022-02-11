Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s previous close.

LICY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.28). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 800.82% and a negative net margin of 3,072.40%. Research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,918,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,890,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,280,000.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

