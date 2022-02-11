Velo Price Up 65.5% Over Last Week (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0895 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Velo has a market capitalization of $84.74 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velo has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.24 or 0.07141694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,690.96 or 1.00387157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00049690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00053357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Velo is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

