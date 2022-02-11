Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.