$0.08 EPS Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

TME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,483,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,662,000 after buying an additional 668,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after buying an additional 20,618,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,825,000 after buying an additional 3,299,009 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,534,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,564,000 after buying an additional 1,589,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,281,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,293,000 after buying an additional 1,562,418 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

