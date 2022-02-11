Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNV. Stephens upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 310,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $458,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $3,015,050. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

