Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Teradata’s fourth-quarter results were driven by increasing recurring revenues. Moreover, solid growth in public cloud annual recurring revenues contributed well. This was attributed to growing customer migration to Vantage in the cloud. In the fourth quarter, the company added more new customer logos in both cloud and on-premises than any other quarter in several years. This remained a major positive. Additionally, cost improvements in subscription and cloud business aided the quarterly performance. We note that solid demand in Europe, the Middle East & Africa remains a tailwind. Further, strong efforts to expand cloud-based features of the Vantage platform are other positives. However, weak demand environment in Americas, Asia Pacific and Japan remains a headwind. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

Get Teradata alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,596,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,314,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after buying an additional 171,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,429,000 after buying an additional 203,356 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after buying an additional 682,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,614,000 after buying an additional 26,086 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradata (TDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.