FY2022 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.05. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.54.

IFC stock opened at C$184.70 on Friday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$140.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$165.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$32.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The firm had revenue of C$5.35 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.09%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

