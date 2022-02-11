Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $10,069,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $7,760,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,080,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,850,000.

TCAC opened at $9.89 on Friday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

