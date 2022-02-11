First Manhattan Co. Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allstate by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allstate by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Allstate by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,451,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,608,000 after buying an additional 395,740 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,239,000 after buying an additional 230,335 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $123.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

