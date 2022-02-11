Css LLC Il Raises Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Css LLC Il grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 62.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

