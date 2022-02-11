Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Announces Earnings Results

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Veru stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $494.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Veru by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Veru by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,542 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 581.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VERU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

