Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Announces Earnings Results

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.
Veru stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $494.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Veru by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Veru by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,542 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 581.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Veru
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
