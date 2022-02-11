Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $20.16 Million Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 32.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,455 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $20,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,402,000 after acquiring an additional 91,290 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,051,000 after buying an additional 626,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,723,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 721,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 617,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.81 and a 12 month high of $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

