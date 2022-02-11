47,168 Shares in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 47,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 67.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 114,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. BIOLASE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.97% and a negative net margin of 48.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.53 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John R. Beaver purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL).

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.