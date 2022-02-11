TIG Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

TIG Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gores Technology Partners were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 515,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 354,164 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000.

GTPAU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

