Mariner LLC Acquires 8,450 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after acquiring an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after acquiring an additional 703,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP opened at $205.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.24 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

