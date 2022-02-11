Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 112,080.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 62,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $778.19 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $869.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $893.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.