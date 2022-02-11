Mariner LLC Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 186.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,106 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $27,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 289,326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $17,420,327 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $610.46 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 535.50, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $593.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.