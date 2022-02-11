Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 270.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,701,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $180.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.11. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $165.73 and a 12 month high of $202.21.
Featured Stories
