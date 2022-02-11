Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 151.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,558 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,591 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,762,000 after acquiring an additional 192,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after acquiring an additional 167,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,224,000 after acquiring an additional 130,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $148.40 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $154.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.