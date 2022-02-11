Mariner LLC Sells 44,746 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,746 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $22,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,236.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,112 shares of company stock worth $1,257,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of ANDE opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $40.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

