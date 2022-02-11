Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS.
NASDAQ CGC opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.
A number of analysts have commented on CGC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lowered Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
