411,570 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,302,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.35% of PTC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PTC by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PTC by 200.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its position in shares of PTC by 24.5% during the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,364 shares of company stock worth $4,601,562. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PTC. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $118.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

