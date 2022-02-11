Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Guidewire Software accounts for about 1.1% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned about 0.07% of Guidewire Software worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,577,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,194,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWRE opened at $96.17 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $130.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

