Glenview Capital Management LLC Purchases 302,954 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 58.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 823,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,954 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for approximately 2.2% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $122,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Aptiv by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $135.92 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $127.63 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.89 and a 200-day moving average of $159.15.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

