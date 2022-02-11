Islet Management LP Buys New Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,549,000. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Match Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after buying an additional 6,156,506 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group stock opened at $114.46 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.79.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

