Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 2,254 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,973,000 after acquiring an additional 930,181 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

