Islet Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Islet Management LP raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP owned 0.09% of MGM Resorts International worth $17,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.