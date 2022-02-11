Islet Management LP Makes New Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth $100,000.

BMBL opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 18.90. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

