Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 3,058 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16,904.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 479,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 476,707 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 156.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 508,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 310,180 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,594,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 392,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 197,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,178,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter.

GSY stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

