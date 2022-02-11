Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 1,624 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $99.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

