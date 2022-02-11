Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $277.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

