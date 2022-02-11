Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,323,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the period. Newmark Group accounts for 0.9% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Newmark Group worth $33,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMRK opened at $16.70 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

