Islet Management LP Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,193,000. Burlington Stores accounts for about 0.7% of Islet Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.55.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $234.70 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $206.70 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.96 and a 200-day moving average of $284.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

