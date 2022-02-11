Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 443.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.00.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $158.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.36. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

