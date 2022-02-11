Voya Investment Management LLC Has $2.28 Billion Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,083,011 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 635,038 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.6% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,278,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $302.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

